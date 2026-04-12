Henderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Henderson broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning with a solo shot off Logan Webb before adding a stolen base in the seventh. The 24-year-old has now homered in four of his past five games while recording a double in the lone exception during that stretch. He's off to a strong start this year, slashing .246/.348/.614 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases across 66 plate appearances.