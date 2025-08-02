Henderson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

The 24-year-old capped a four-run rally by the Orioles in the eighth inning by taking Caleb Thielbar deep, Henderson's 13th homer of the year. It's his sixth multi-hit performance in 16 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's batting .316 (18-for-57) with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, four steals, 14 runs and 15 RBI.