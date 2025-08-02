Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Plays hero in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.
The 24-year-old capped a four-run rally by the Orioles in the eighth inning by taking Caleb Thielbar deep, Henderson's 13th homer of the year. It's his sixth multi-hit performance in 16 games since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's batting .316 (18-for-57) with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, four steals, 14 runs and 15 RBI.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Big day in twin bill•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Three-hit effort in rout•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Resting Friday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Swipes two bags Saturday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Homer, four hits in doubleheader•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sitting out first game of twin bill•