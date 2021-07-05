Henderson is hitting just .032/.295/.032 across 44 plate appearances since his promotion to High-A Aberdeen.

The highly regarded young shortstop got off to a tremendous start in Low-A, putting up a .312/.369/.574 batting line, but the next level up has presented a far greater challenge, as Henderson has picked up just a single hit since his promotion while striking out in 38.6 percent of his plate appearances. On the bright side, he's also drawn a dozen walks in that time -- almost as many as he'd managed in 157 plate appearances in Low-A. There's plenty to dream on with Henderson, but this speed bump means he's not likely to race through the minor-league ranks.