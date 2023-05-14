Henderson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-0 victory versus the Pirates on Saturday.
Henderson hit one of two homers for Baltimore in the win, going deep to right-center field in the second inning. The hit was just the second in the past seven games for the 21-year-old, who has gone 2-for-21 over that stretch. Henderson has had a rough campaign with a .175 batting average over 129 plate appearances, though he's still managed a solid .341 on-base percentage thanks to a 19.4 percent walk rate.