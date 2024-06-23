Kjerstad is set to be called up to the major-league roster Monday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Kjerstad spent a little over two weeks with the Orioles in late April and early May, going 2-for-14 with two walks and six strikeouts while appearing in seven contests. Since being sent down to Triple- Norfolk on May 13, the 25-year-old produced a .268 average with six home runs, 28 RBI, 23 runs and a stolen base over 34 contests and he'll look to carry his momentum into his second stint with Baltimore in 2024. It's unclear who Kjerstad will replace on the major-league roster, but with Colton Cowser struggling to a .170 average with four extra-base hits over 53 at-bats in June, it's possible that Cowser is the odd man out.