Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Kjerstad will head to the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Jackson Holliday, Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn as the Orioles go with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter Royals southpaw Kris Bubic.
