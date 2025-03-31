Kjerstad is expected to play more frequently versus right-handed pitching after Colton Cowser (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Kjerstad started just one of four games -- all which came against right-handed starters -- in the Orioles' opening series against the Blue Jays. However, with Cowser set for an extended absence due to a fractured thumb, Kjerstad should be a regular in the lineup versus right-handers for several weeks. The 26-year-old Kjerstad had a .998 OPS at Triple-A Norfolk and a .745 OPS with four home runs in limited playing time with Baltimore last season. He should be added in most fantasy leagues, but keep in mind that the Orioles are tentatively slated to face three lefties during the upcoming week.