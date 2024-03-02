Kjerstad has gone 2-for-14 over his first five Grapefruit League games.

That's not a good look for Kjerstad, who is in the midst of a tough battle for a roster spot. The Orioles' outfield is set with Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander looking like starters. It's believed the team will carry two extra outfielders, though it's also possible Jorge Mateo will see time in the outfield as a utility player. Kjerstad will need to get his bat going to separate from the field, namely Colton Cowser and Kyle Stowers.