Kjerstad is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.

Kjerstad clubbed his first home run of the season in Thursday's win over the Rangers in what was his third straight start against a right-hander. However, he will begin this one on the bench as Texas goes with righty Max Scherzer. Colton Cowser will occupy left field for the Orioles.

