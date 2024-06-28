Kjerstad is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Kjerstad clubbed his first home run of the season in Thursday's win over the Rangers in what was his third straight start against a right-hander. However, he will begin this one on the bench as Texas goes with righty Max Scherzer. Colton Cowser will occupy left field for the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Hits first homer of season•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Draws start in left field•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Officially summoned from Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Expected to be called up Monday•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Returns to minor leagues•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: On bench for fifth straight game•