Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Breaks out with solo homer

Holliday went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Texas.

Holliday accounted for Baltimore's entire scoring output Saturday, and it's worth noting he's hit third in the lineup in consecutive games. The infielder was hitless in 18 previous at-bats to begin August, which makes for a disappointing start to the month overall after he hit .368 and turned in a .500 on-base percentage in July. Holliday is slashing a career-best .242/.349/.388 with six homers, six doubles, 21 RBI and five stolen bases over 212 plate appearances.