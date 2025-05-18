Holliday went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Nationals.

Holliday doubled to lead off the first inning and later added a three-run home run in the ninth. The 21-year-old has now hit safely in four straight games, including consecutive multi-hit performances. He's slashing .269/.329/.425 with five homers, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and two steals across 146 plate appearances this season, and he's hit leadoff in each of the Orioles' past four games against right-handed starters.