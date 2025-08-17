Holliday went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Holliday's homer was a clutch one, as it knotted up the game 4-4 in the eighth inning. The long ball was also his first since July 23. Holliday batted only .188 with just two extra-base hits during the 20-game power drought, lowering his season OPS by 50 points to .685. He does have 15 homers and 11 thefts on the campaign, but he hasn't quite broken out yet, at least not to the degree typically expected of a first-overall draft pick.