Jones was traded from the Angels to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for Alex Cobb, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jones made his big-league debut at the end of last season, grabbing three hits in seven trips to the plate. The 23-year-old could probably use some more time in the minors, however, as he's yet to appear in a Triple-A game and hit a modest .234/.308/.324 over a full season at Double-A Mobile in 2019. When he does eventually arrive in the majors for good, he projects as much more of a role player than a star, as he's a good athlete but doesn't have any above-average tools other than his speed.