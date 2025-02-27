Westburg remained out of the Orioles' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's not yet clear whether Westburg is dealing with some sort of injury, but he has not played since the Orioles' spring training opener Saturday. The club could offer more information on Westburg's status soon.
