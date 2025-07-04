Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg (finger) is starting at third base and batting second Friday in Atlanta, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Westburg was held out of a few games with an injured left index finger that he says won't be 100 percent for a while, but he's giving it a go for the first game of this weekend's series. He is slashing .228/.286/.434 with seven home runs and one steal in 36 games.
