Westburg (hip) will start at second base and bat sixth in Thursday's game versus the Yankees.
Westburg had to depart Tuesday's contest with a bruised left hip and then didn't play Wednesday, but he's back in there for Thursday's rubber match. With Westburg handling second base, Ramon Urias will be at the hot corner.
More News
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Considered day-to-day•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Exits early with hip injury•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Blasts 11th homer•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Homer short of cycle•