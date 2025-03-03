Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Westburg (back) should be ready to return to Grapefruit League games by Wednesday or Thursday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg will go through full baseball activities Monday, marking the first time he's done so since he went down with lower-back soreness following the Orioles' first game this spring. Barring any setbacks, Westburg is expected to be fine for Opening Day.