Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Lifted in third inning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg exited Saturday's game against the Yankees in the third inning due to left hand discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Westburg started Saturday's game at DH and drew a walk and stole second base in the first inning but was replaced by Coby Mayo during his next at-bat. For now, Westburg can be considered day-to-day, though he'll likely continue to be evaluated throughout the next 24 hours.
