Westburg exited Saturday's game against the Yankees in the third inning due to left hand discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg started Saturday's game at DH and drew a walk and stole second base in the first inning but was replaced by Coby Mayo during his next at-bat. For now, Westburg can be considered day-to-day, though he'll likely continue to be evaluated throughout the next 24 hours.