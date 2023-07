Westburg isn't in the Orioles' lineup Thursday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After going 4-for-10 with an RBI and a run scored during Baltimore's last series against the Dodgers, Westburg will get a breather for Thursday's series opener. Gunnar Henderson will slide to third base, allowing Jorge Mateo to start at shortstop.