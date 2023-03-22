Westburg is batting .308 with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored through 16 Grapefruit League games.

Westburg has also posted a 2:12 BB:K, but his five extra-base hits in 39 at-bats have made him stand out in camp. The 24-year-old split last year between Double-A and Triple-A, posting a combined .261/.353/.491 slash line with 27 home runs, 105 RBI, 95 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 138 games. Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports that teammates and coaches consider Westburg a consistent player. If he can continue to show that trait at Triple-A this season, he could be in line for his major-league debut some time this summer.