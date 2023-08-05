Westburg went 2-for-3 with two walks, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Getting the start at second base and batting fifth, the rookie took Reed Garrett deep in the seventh inning to help put the game out of reach. Westburg hasn't yet been able to carve out an everyday spot in a loaded O's lineup, but the 24-year-old is doing his part at the plate to demonstrate he deserves one, batting .324 (12-for-37) over his last 13 games with his first two career home runs and stolen bases.