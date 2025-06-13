default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Westburg isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Westburg went 3-for-11 with two homers and four RBI during his first series back from the injured list, and he'll now get a chance to rest during Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will start at third base and bat seventh in Westburg's place.

More News