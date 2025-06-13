Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
Westburg went 3-for-11 with two homers and four RBI during his first series back from the injured list, and he'll now get a chance to rest during Friday's series opener. Ramon Urias will start at third base and bat seventh in Westburg's place.
More News
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Goes yard in return•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Appears set to return Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Hot hitting during rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Will play another rehab game•