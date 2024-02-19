Westburg will primarily play at second base and third base with a little bit of shortstop mixed in this spring, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg got six games of experience in the corner outfield last season with Triple-A Norfolk, but he's played 50 of his 80 major-league games at second base. There's a good chance Westburg can claim a starting role at the keystone this spring, though the Orioles are also trying top prospect Jackson Holliday there. That said, Westburg's versatility will be beneficial to him beginning the season in the majors.