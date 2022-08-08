Mateo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Pirates.
Mateo had half of the Orioles' hits as well as their lone run, a third-inning blast off Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Through six games in August, Mateo has gone 7-for-20 (.350) with three homers, two steals, eight RBI and seven runs scored. He's up to a .220/.270/.396 slash line, 11 long balls, 26 stolen bases, 34 RBI and 44 runs scored in 100 contests overall, with his speed and defense keeping him as a regular presence in the lineup.