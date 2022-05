Mateo went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Mateo sparked the Orioles' fifth-inning rally with an RBI single before stealing second and scoring on a Trey Mancini single. This extended Mateo's hitting streak to five games, and he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) in that span. The 26-year-old owns a .242/.280/.358 slash line with nine steals, a home run, seven RBI and 10 runs scored through 28 contests.