Mateo signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mateo's glove established him as Baltimore's everyday shortstop in 2022, but his poor .221/.267/.379 slash line makes him vulnerable to losing his spot to top prospect Gunnar Henderson. He has experience playing all over the field, so he'll more than likely transition into a utility role, but it's still not worth counting on him to significantly improve at the plate.