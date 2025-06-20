default-cbs-image
Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that Mateo (elbow) has resumed baseball activities and is nearing a rehab assignment, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mansolino didn't specify a target return date for Mateo, but a return to baseball activities is still a significant step forward for the 29-year-old, who has been out since early June with elbow inflammation.

