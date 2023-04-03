Mateo (hand) will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rangers.

The speedy infielder is back in action after he was held out of Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox with a minor laceration on his right hand. Mateo's free-swinging approach will likely make him a liability in the batting-average category this season, but so long as he stays healthy and sticks in an everyday role, he should be a leading contender for MLB's stolen-base crown. He's already gone a perfect 4-for-4 in steal attempts through his first two games of the young season.