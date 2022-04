Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels.

Mateo doubled and stole third base in the sixth inning but was left stranded. The shortstop has stolen a base in three straight games and leads baseball with seven swipes. The 26-year-old moved up to seventh in the Orioles' lineup after hitting eighth or ninth in most of the games this season.