Mateo went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run during Sunday's 9-5 win against Boston.

The 26-year-old came up with the bases loaded and no outs during the sixth inning delivered with a two-run double, and he came around to score two batters later. The double was Mateo's fifth extra-base hit of the season and only his second multi-hit game. He doesn't provide much pop with a .246/.297/.318 slash line and zero homers through 21 contests, though his baserunning brings some value as he ranks second in MLB with seven stolen bases while being caught only once.