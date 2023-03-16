Mateo is hitting .217 (5-for-23) through nine Grapefruit League games.
Mateo's got two things going for him -- defense and speed, though he's yet to attempt a steal in spring training. The shortstop went 35-for-44 on the basepaths in 2022, though his .221/.267/.379 slash line didn't inspire much confidence. He opens 2023 atop the depth chart at shortstop, but a cold spell at the plate could see him slip into a short-side platoon role if Gunnar Henderson, Ramon Urias and Adam Frazier are all hitting well. Mateo should still get his looks for steals, but he's never posted an OPS higher than .670 in the majors, so he can't be counted on for a ton of category coverage.