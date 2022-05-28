site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Gets breather for Game 1
Mateo isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Mateo has gone 2-for-13 with a homer, three RBI, a steal and six strikeouts over the last three games. Chris Owings will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Saturday's matinee.
