Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Gets breather for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mateo isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Mateo started at shortstop during the first game of Monday's twin bill and went 0-for-3. He'll take a seat for the nightcap while Gunnar Henderson starts at shortstop and bats fifth.
