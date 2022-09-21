site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Gets breather Wednesday
Mateo isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mateo started the last three games and went 1-for-10 with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts. Gunnar Henderson will take over at shortstop and bat third.
