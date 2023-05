Mateo is batting leadoff and playing shortstop for the Orioles on Friday in Atlanta, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time Mateo has ever batted leadoff for the Orioles and just the third time during his time with the club that he's batted higher than fifth. He's earned it, of course, in putting up a robust .968 OPS this season. Austin Hays has mostly batted leadoff lately versus lefties, but he's out with a finger injury.