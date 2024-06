Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Mateo is going through the concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's game versus the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mateo was struck in the head by the bat of teammate Cedric Mullins around the on-deck circle and was subsequently removed from the contest. It remains to be seen if Mateo will miss additional time, and he should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.