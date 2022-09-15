Mateo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over Washington.
Mateo took a first pitch slider from reliever Mason Thompson over the fence to left for his 13th home run on the season. The home run was Mateo's first in 20 games dating back to Aug. 20, a period in which he was slashing a meager .188/.221/.297 line through 68 plate appearances entering Wednesday. The 27-year-old's .222 average on the season has been tough to stomach, but with 13 long balls to go along with 30 stolen bases, he has still proven valuable in category leagues.