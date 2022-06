Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and three runs scored in a 6-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Mateo isn't known for his power bat, but the speedster had an excellent night at the plate with two extra-base hits, including his fifth home run of the season. The number-nine hitter has a paltry .583 OPS this season but he is 19-for-22 in steal attempts and is tied for the second-most stolen bases in MLB.