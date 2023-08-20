Mateo went 2-for-5 with an inside-the-park solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-1 win over the Athletics.

It's fitting that Mateo's first homer since April 30 -- snapping a 73-game power drought -- would be a product of his speed, not his power. The shortstop has seen limited opportunities in August, and he's gone just 4-for-23 over his 10 games this month. For the season, he's up to seven homers, 32 RBI, 46 runs scored, 25 stolen bases and 13 doubles through 298 plate appearances. Mateo has started three of the last four games at shortstop, though that's likely a product of the Orioles facing four straight southpaws rather than anything he's done to earn an increased role.