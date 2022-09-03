Mateo went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Friday's 5-2 win over Oakland.
Mateo put the final runs on the board for the Orioles, knocking in Ryan Mountcastle and Cedric Mullins on a single in the eighth inning. Prior to Friday, Mateo had gone hitless in his last two games. It was Mateo's first RBI since Aug. 23. Just one more steal would tie Mateo with his teammate Mullins for the American League lead, but the former has not swiped a bag in eight games. He is slashing .227/.274/.394 to go along with a career-high 12 home runs.