Mateo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over Texas.

Mateo chased Andrew Heaney with a two-run homer in the third that helped Texas build a 7-1 lead. That's the second homer in as many days for the infielder, who also has already stolen four bases over the first five games. It goes without saying, but more play like this will help Mateo stick as the starting shortstop for Baltimore in 2023.