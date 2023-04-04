Mateo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
Mateo was out of action Sunday after cutting his hand in Saturday's game versus the Red Sox, but it was never expected to be a long-term issue. The 27-year-old shortstop has already put his speed on display with four steals through three games. His fifth-inning solo shot was his first homer, and he's added three RBI, four runs scored and a 2:2 BB:K. It's still too early to tell if his plate discipline has truly improved, but he struck out nearly once per game in 2022 -- any improvement in that regard can only raise his batting profile.