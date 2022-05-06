Mateo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a triple in a 5-3 win Thursday over Minnesota.
Mateo tied the game 3-3 with a leadoff homer in the fifth inning and added a two-out triple in the seventh. After having only one multi-hit game in April, he has two in May and is 5-for-18 with four extra-base hits to start the month. The speedy shortstop hasn't hit for much power in the big leagues but did have as many as 19 homers in a season in the minors. If he's able to hit for some power to go along with his stolen base skills, he could be a valuable piece for the Orioles moving forward.