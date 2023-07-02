Mateo stole a base as a pinch runner in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Twins.

Mateo started the game on the bench, but ran for Adley Rutschman in the ninth inning with the Orioles down a run. Since Jordan Westburg came up from Triple-A Norfolk, Mateo's seen his playing time dwindle, to the point where Mateo may be stuck in a short-side platoon role. The shortstop didn't help his case to play more, hitting just .196 with six steals in June. He has a .220/.267/.350 slash line with 22 thefts, six home runs, 27 RBI and 37 runs scored over 235 plate appearances this season, though he's cooled off dramatically following a strong April.