Mateo went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Two of the top three base-stealers play for Baltimore, with Mateo (26) and Cedric Mullins (23) trailing only Miami's Jon Berti's (groin) major-league-leading 28. In his last 11 games, Mateo's provided a more well-rounded line with three home runs, four steals, eight RBI and eight runs scored. He's batted .297 in that span to lift his season average to .216 through 97 contests overall.