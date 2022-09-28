Mateo went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox.

Mateo didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as part of a defensive shift when Ramon Urias (knee) exited. The steal was Mateo's 34th of the year, three back of Miami's Jon Berti for the major-league lead. Mateo is 5-for-17 (.294) during his five-game hitting streak, and he's now slashing .222/.267/.386 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 61 runs scored, 24 doubles and seven triples through 142 contests. Mateo should close out the campaign as the Orioles' primary shortstop.