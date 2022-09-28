Mateo went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox.

Mateo didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as part of a defensive shift when Ramon Urias (knee) exited. The steal was Mateo's 34th of the year, three back of Miami's Jon Berti for the major-league lead. Mateo is 5-for-17 (.294) during his five-game hitting streak, and he's now slashing .222/.267/.386 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI, 61 runs scored, 24 doubles and seven triples through 142 contests. Mateo should close out the campaign as the Orioles' primary shortstop.

More News