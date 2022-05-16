Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't ruled out using Mateo (shoulder) off the bench for Monday's series opener with the Yankees, and the infielder could be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday or Wednesday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Earlier Monday, Mateo suggested his absence from the lineup was precautionary after he collided with the Tigers' Spencer Torkelson in Sunday's loss to Detroit, resulting in his removal from the contest. X-rays cleared Mateo of any structural damage, but he was diagnosed with rib-cage and left shoulder discomfort after checking out of the game. According to Connelly, Mateo's shoulder is still a bit sore, but the injury doesn't sound like anything that will result in a trip to the injured list for the 26-year-old, who is tied for the MLB lead with 10 stolen bases.