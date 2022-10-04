Mateo went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

With his third-inning pilfer, Mateo moved one ahead of teammate Cedric Mullins for the American League league in stolen bases with 35. Mateo's first full season in the majors has been a mixed bag -- he's flashed some power in addition to his speed but also been extremely streaky, leaving him with a .221/.267/.379 slash line through 524 plate appearances. The 27-year-old should get a chance to develop some consistency to go along with his tools in 2023, but it's not clear whether that chance will come at shortstop or another position as the O's try to find a defensive home for top prospect Gunnar Henderson.