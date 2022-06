Mateo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Royals.

Mateo has now hit safely and scored a run in back-to-back games since snapping an 0-for-13 skid to start June. The shortstop also picked up his first steal since May 28 in the third inning. He's posted a .212/.242/.352 slash line with four home runs, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 52 games this year.