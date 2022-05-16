Mateo (chest/shoulder) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo exited Sunday's game against the Tigers after crashing into Spencer Torkelson while running to first base. X-rays returned negative and he wasn't diagnosed with anything worse than chest and shoulder contusions, but Mateo will get at least one day off to heal. Ramon Urias will be the shortstop in his absence, with Rylan Bannon starting at third base. According to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun, Mateo said he feels fine and will be available off the bench Monday, so the Orioles may just be withholding him from the lineup for the series opener as a matter of precaution.